Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX)

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Immuneering from $20.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Immuneering from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Immuneering in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

NASDAQ IMRX opened at $2.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.96. Immuneering has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $14.29. The company has a market capitalization of $60.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of -0.89.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts expect that Immuneering will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp sold 509,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $1,893,818.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,695,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,746,415.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter Feinberg purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $63,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 111,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,003.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp sold 509,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $1,893,818.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,695,273 shares in the company, valued at $13,746,415.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 111,790 shares of company stock valued at $266,645. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Immuneering by 296.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 2,078.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Immuneering during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Immuneering by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

