NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Morgan Stanley

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.52% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

NetEase Trading Down 2.4 %

NetEase stock opened at $97.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.51. NetEase has a 12 month low of $80.79 and a 12 month high of $118.89.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 28.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NetEase will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in NetEase by 418.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in NetEase by 1,153.1% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in NetEase during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in NetEase during the second quarter valued at $47,000. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

