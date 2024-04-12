Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,482 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its position in Netflix by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Netflix by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $252,085,000 after purchasing an additional 392,427 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $17,091.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.97.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $4.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $624.01. 1,181,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,255,151. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $600.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $503.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $315.62 and a twelve month high of $639.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

