NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,100 shares, a growth of 85.2% from the March 15th total of 80,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NeuBase Therapeutics Price Performance

NeuBase Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.40. 18,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,802. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.83. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $5.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 48,255 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 10,674 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 44,791 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 256,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the period. 12.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders, and cancer and oncology applications.

