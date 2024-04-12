New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) Short Interest Up 54,800.0% in March

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a growth of 54,800.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership by 2.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Epacria Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership by 127.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Price Performance

NEN stock remained flat at $70.72 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188 shares, compared to its average volume of 750. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $73.75.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Announces Dividend

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership ( NYSEAMERICAN:NEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $19.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.73 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 23rd were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 2.25%.

About New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership engages in acquiring, developing, holding for investment, operating, and selling real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates various residential apartments, condominium units, and commercial properties located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

