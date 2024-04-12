New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,661,523 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 5,923,692 shares.The stock last traded at $1.91 and had previously closed at $1.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on NGD. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on New Gold from $1.65 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.64.

Get New Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on New Gold

New Gold Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.54.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.63%. Equities research analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in New Gold during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in New Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in New Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in New Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 42.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Gold

(Get Free Report)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.