New Gold (TSE:NGD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

New Gold (TSE:NGD)'s stock had its "sector perform spec overwgt" rating restated by research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NGD. Bank of America upped their price target on New Gold from C$1.90 to C$2.30 in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Shares of TSE:NGD opened at C$2.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.84, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.54. New Gold has a 1 year low of C$1.17 and a 1 year high of C$2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.00, a PEG ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.80.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$271.22 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. Equities analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.1355088 earnings per share for the current year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

