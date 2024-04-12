Newmont (TSE:NGT) Earns Outperform Overweight Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperform overweight rating on shares of Newmont (TSE:NGT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Newmont Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NGT stock opened at C$53.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$46.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$49.86. Newmont has a 1 year low of C$39.96 and a 1 year high of C$68.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.67. The stock has a market cap of C$61.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.54.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.37 billion. Newmont had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 21.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Newmont will post 3.628533 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.336 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.42%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

