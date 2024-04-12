Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NKLA. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $2.00 price target for the company.

Nikola Stock Down 26.7 %

NKLA stock opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91. Nikola has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $3.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $957.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.99.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nikola will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph R. Pike sold 75,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $51,110.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 429,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,257.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKLA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,242,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,112 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Nikola by 5.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,369,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 75,880 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Nikola by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,260,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 160,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nikola by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,706,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,029,000 after acquiring an additional 12,085,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in Nikola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in truck and energy units. It commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

