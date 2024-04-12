Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Gap Up to $0.72

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.72, but opened at $0.75. Nikola shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 36,075,726 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Nikola in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company.

Nikola Stock Up 4.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.91.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph R. Pike sold 75,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $51,110.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 429,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,257.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nikola

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nikola by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nikola by 577.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 13,044 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nikola by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 125,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 45,661 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Nikola by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 245,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 14,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. Institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in truck and energy units. It commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

Further Reading

