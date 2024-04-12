NIO (NYSE:NIO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.16

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.16 and last traded at $4.17, with a volume of 16021955 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $5.00 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.74.

Get NIO alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NIO

NIO Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.39 and its 200-day moving average is $6.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). NIO had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.72%. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIO

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in NIO by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in NIO by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 27,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIO

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.