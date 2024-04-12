North American Construction Group Ltd. Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $3.14 Per Share (NYSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for North American Construction Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $3.14 for the year. The consensus estimate for North American Construction Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.84 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

North American Construction Group Price Performance

NYSE:NOA opened at $21.80 on Friday. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of $17.69 and a 12-month high of $26.30. The firm has a market cap of $582.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $239.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.31 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 6.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On North American Construction Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in North American Construction Group by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 350,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after buying an additional 50,721 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in North American Construction Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 163,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 13,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in North American Construction Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,478,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,835,000 after purchasing an additional 98,926 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.074 dividend. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.59%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

