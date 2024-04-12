NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Shares to Reverse Split on Tuesday, April 16th

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, April 16th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, April 16th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, April 16th.

NASDAQ NCNA opened at $0.24 on Friday. NuCana has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38. The company has a market cap of $12.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.92.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NuCana will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of NuCana in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCNA. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in NuCana by 163.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 522,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 324,010 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NuCana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in NuCana by 167.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 48,845 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in NuCana by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in NuCana by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 371,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of medicines to treat patients with cancer. The company applies its ProTide technology to transform prescribed chemotherapy agents and nucleoside analogs into medicines. The company, through its technology, is developing medicines, ProTides, to overcome the limitations of nucleoside analogs and generate much higher concentrations of anti-cancer metabolites in cancer cells.

