Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.46

Shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.46 and traded as high as $10.85. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $10.74, with a volume of 21,101 shares trading hands.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average of $10.46.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

