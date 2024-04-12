Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.46

Shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.46 and traded as high as $10.85. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $10.74, with a volume of 21,101 shares trading hands.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average of $10.46.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%.
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.
