NYSE:SOLV (NYSE:SOLV) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NYSE:SOLV (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Edward Jones began coverage on shares of NYSE:SOLV in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a hold rating for the company.

Get NYSE:SOLV alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SOLV

NYSE:SOLV Stock Performance

SOLV stock opened at $63.18 on Monday. NYSE:SOLV has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NYSE:SOLV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NYSE:SOLV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.