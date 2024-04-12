Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Upgraded by Scotiabank to “Sector Outperform”

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $90.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $63.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on OXY. Raymond James decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.06.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $69.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $55.12 and a fifty-two week high of $69.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.03.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 17,859 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

