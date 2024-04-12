OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Given Outperform Overweight Rating at National Bank Financial

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$3.50 price target on shares of OceanaGold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, OceanaGold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.94.

Shares of OceanaGold stock opened at C$3.32 on Monday. OceanaGold has a 52-week low of C$2.08 and a 52-week high of C$3.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.50.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$363.94 million for the quarter. OceanaGold had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 8.10%. Equities analysts forecast that OceanaGold will post 0.2977737 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Benson acquired 44,400 shares of OceanaGold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,678.00. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

