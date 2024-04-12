Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

Get Offerpad Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OPAD

Offerpad Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OPAD opened at $7.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.87. Offerpad Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $240.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.60 million. Offerpad Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 93.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($7.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Offerpad Solutions will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Offerpad Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPAD. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the second quarter valued at $180,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the first quarter valued at $103,000. 39.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Offerpad Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled solutions for residential real estate market in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer that provides home buyers the opportunity to browse and tour homes online.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Offerpad Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Offerpad Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.