Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Price Performance

Ohio Valley Banc stock opened at $24.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $116.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.37 and its 200 day moving average is $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Ohio Valley Banc has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $25.95.

Get Ohio Valley Banc alerts:

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter.

Ohio Valley Banc Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Ohio Valley Banc’s payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVBC. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the 4th quarter valued at $816,000. 22.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ohio Valley Banc

(Get Free Report)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.