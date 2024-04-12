Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stake Reduced by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Okta were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the 1st quarter worth about $1,232,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Okta by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Okta by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Okta by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Okta by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Okta from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Westpark Capital raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America raised Okta from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Okta from $70.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Okta from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.39.

Okta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $100.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.26. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.35. Okta had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 872 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $72,227.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,613.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,252.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 872 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $72,227.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,613.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,651 shares of company stock worth $1,278,218. 7.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Okta

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.