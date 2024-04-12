Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 23.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

Orchid Island Capital Stock Performance

NYSE ORC opened at $8.47 on Friday. Orchid Island Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orchid Island Capital

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Orchid Island Capital by 50.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,183,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,097,000 after buying an additional 3,406,623 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,502,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,578,000 after acquiring an additional 361,242 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,862,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,283,000 after acquiring an additional 320,297 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,568,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,469,000 after buying an additional 319,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 1,436.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,258,000 after buying an additional 1,397,606 shares in the last quarter. 32.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Orchid Island Capital to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ORC

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.