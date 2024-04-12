Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on May 30th

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.
Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 23.1% per year over the last three years.
Orchid Island Capital Price Performance
ORC opened at $8.47 on Friday. Orchid Island Capital has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $11.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.06.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Orchid Island Capital to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.
Orchid Island Capital Company Profile
Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.
