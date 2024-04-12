O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total transaction of $5,140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total transaction of $5,140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,468 shares of company stock worth $28,769,333. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,083.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,088.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,002.28. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $860.10 and a 1-year high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORLY has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 target price for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,090.76.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

