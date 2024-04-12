Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CL King upgraded Outset Medical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Outset Medical from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.42.

Shares of OM opened at $2.28 on Monday. Outset Medical has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $114.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 5.26.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.03). Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 102.50% and a negative net margin of 132.54%. The business had revenue of $30.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Outset Medical will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Outset Medical news, SVP Marc Nash sold 678 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.00, for a total transaction of $290,862.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 243,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,554,593. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Outset Medical news, SVP Marc Nash sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.00, for a total value of $290,862.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 243,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,554,593. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 8,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $34,860.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 838,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,596,783.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,167 shares of company stock worth $416,371 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Outset Medical by 1.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,468,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,258,000 after buying an additional 84,320 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Outset Medical by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,105,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,547,000 after acquiring an additional 245,665 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Outset Medical by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,769,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,892,000 after acquiring an additional 21,756 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Outset Medical by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,534,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,292,000 after acquiring an additional 98,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,519,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,884,000 after purchasing an additional 346,744 shares during the last quarter.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development of a hemodialysis system for hemodialysis in the United States. The company offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings; and manufactures, supports, and distributes for Tablo console, Tablo cartridge, and other consumables.

