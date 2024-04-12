P.A.W. Capital Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 540,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Genius Sports accounts for approximately 8.1% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings in Genius Sports were worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 18,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Genius Sports by 1.2% during the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 327,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Genius Sports during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Genius Sports by 32.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 9,820 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Genius Sports Stock Performance
GENI opened at $5.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.87. Genius Sports Limited has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $8.45.
Analyst Ratings Changes
GENI has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley started coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Genius Sports currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.41.
Genius Sports Company Profile
Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.
