Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Director Robert K. Deveer, Jr. Purchases 6,000 Shares

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) Director Robert K. Deveer, Jr. purchased 6,000 shares of Palatin Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.12 per share, with a total value of $12,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,845 shares in the company, valued at $86,591.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Palatin Technologies Stock Performance

PTN opened at $1.97 on Friday. Palatin Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $5.65.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.36). Palatin Technologies had a negative net margin of 445.12% and a negative return on equity of 583.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Palatin Technologies, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Palatin Technologies from $70.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palatin Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Palatin Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,559,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 48,812 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Palatin Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $2,167,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Palatin Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 57,440 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Palatin Technologies during the third quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Palatin Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. 11.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

