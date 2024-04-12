Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Trading Up 3.3%

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS)’s share price shot up 3.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.43 and last traded at $20.25. 1,785,330 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 4,110,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAAS. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Pan American Silver Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.44.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $669.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -133.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pan American Silver

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

Featured Articles

