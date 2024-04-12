Pantheon Resources’ (PANR) Speculative Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their speculative buy rating on shares of Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 85 ($1.08) target price on the stock.

Pantheon Resources Trading Down 8.9 %

PANR stock opened at GBX 35.85 ($0.45) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 20.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69. Pantheon Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 10.10 ($0.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 45.50 ($0.58). The stock has a market cap of £338.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,585.00 and a beta of -0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 28.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 26.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David Hobbs bought 980,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £205,895.55 ($260,594.29). 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pantheon Resources

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Alkaid project that covers that covers 40,000 acres located in Alaska; and the Kodiak project covering an area of approximately 124,000 acres located in Alaska.

