Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

PARA has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com cut Paramount Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Paramount Global from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Paramount Global from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.79.

Paramount Global Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of PARA opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.77. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.92.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Paramount Global’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -19.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Global

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Further Reading

