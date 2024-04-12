Paramount Global (PARAA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on July 1st

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th.

Paramount Global has a dividend payout ratio of 15.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Paramount Global to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.6%.

NASDAQ:PARAA opened at 23.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 21.66 and its 200 day moving average price is 19.04. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 1.67. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of 13.40 and a 52-week high of 27.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARAA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported 0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.08 by -0.04. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of 7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 7.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 624.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 1,019.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 5.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

