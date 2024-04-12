Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Earns “Outperform” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRMRF opened at $22.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 2.66. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of $18.19 and a 1 year high of $25.10.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $345.63 million for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 25.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0924 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 5.28%. This is an increase from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.09. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

