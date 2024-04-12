Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Park City Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of PCYG stock opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.66. The company has a market cap of $310.43 million, a PE ratio of 63.26 and a beta of 1.10. Park City Group has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Get Park City Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park City Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 686.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Park City Group by 380.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Park City Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Park City Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Park City Group in the first quarter valued at $56,000. 26.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.