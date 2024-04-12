Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 260,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $7,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $22,778,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,921,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,847,000 after acquiring an additional 587,570 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,594,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,852,000 after acquiring an additional 523,226 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 35.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,907,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,061,000 after purchasing an additional 503,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 93.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 789,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,266,000 after purchasing an additional 381,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Patterson Companies stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.53. The company had a trading volume of 120,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,530. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $34.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.83.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PDCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Patterson Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.11.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

