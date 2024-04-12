Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Rating Reiterated by Susquehanna

Susquehanna reissued their positive rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PTEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $11.82 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.75. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $16.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.68%.

Insider Transactions at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 187,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $2,204,254.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,473,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,011,093.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 320.7% in the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 157.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 40.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

