PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Given New $71.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho cut shares of PBF Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of PBF Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.55.

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $60.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.81. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $62.88.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.49). PBF Energy had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PBF Energy will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.08%.

In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $2,202,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,829,813.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PBF Energy news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 40,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $2,202,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,338 shares in the company, valued at $8,829,813.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 100,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $5,637,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 110,978 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,829.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,074,600 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PBF Energy by 527.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 526,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,193,000 after purchasing an additional 442,730 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,829,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $3,936,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in PBF Energy by 199.3% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 91.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,420,000 after acquiring an additional 431,801 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

