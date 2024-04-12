PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at Scotiabank

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $39.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PBF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on PBF Energy from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut PBF Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America upgraded PBF Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PBF Energy from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.55.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PBF Energy

PBF Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

PBF opened at $60.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.56. PBF Energy has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $62.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.73.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.49). PBF Energy had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 6.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $5,637,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 110,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,255,829.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 770,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.95 per share, with a total value of $33,071,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,832,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,127,264.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $5,637,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,255,829.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,000 shares of company stock worth $10,074,600. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,857,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,852,000 after acquiring an additional 321,654 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,175,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $463,260,000 after acquiring an additional 716,698 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,454,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,381,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,487,000 after acquiring an additional 120,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,626,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,098,000 after buying an additional 283,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.