Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Pearson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSO opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.73. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $13.18. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pearson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pearson by 9.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,100,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,884,000 after buying an additional 352,469 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pearson by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,413,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,290,000 after purchasing an additional 40,792 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,239,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,526,000 after buying an additional 142,801 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 31.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,542,000 after purchasing an additional 397,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Pearson by 8.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,101,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,984,000 after buying an additional 84,354 shares during the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

