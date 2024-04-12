Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$52.35.

A number of analysts recently commented on PPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$52.00 price objective on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.82, for a total value of C$259,429.48. In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.82, for a total transaction of C$259,429.48. Also, Director Henry William Sykes acquired 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$48.44 per share, with a total value of C$96,098.02. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSE PPL opened at C$48.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$47.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$45.12. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of C$38.79 and a one year high of C$48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of C$26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.46. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.47 billion. Analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.0374298 earnings per share for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

