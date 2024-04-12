PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $105.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $100.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.13.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFSI

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $89.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.35. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52 week low of $56.16 and a 52 week high of $94.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.75. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $361.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $907,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,604 shares in the company, valued at $22,734,794.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Doug Jones sold 17,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $1,470,501.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,101.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $907,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,734,794.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,802 shares of company stock worth $8,932,558 over the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 59.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.