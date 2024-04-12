Peregrine Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,715 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $124.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.42 and its 200 day moving average is $110.50. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $159.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.18 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 43.11%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.24) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total transaction of $93,549.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,941.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total transaction of $93,549.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,941.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bilal Arif sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.84, for a total value of $257,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,836 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,550.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,096 shares of company stock worth $2,739,419 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SRPT shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $141.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $108.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.38.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

