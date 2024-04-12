Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 23,941 Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 196,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,941 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after buying an additional 69,356 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 9,819 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 9,976 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,798,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,011,000 after buying an additional 108,256 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.42.

NASDAQ SNDX opened at $22.32 on Friday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $25.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.02.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

