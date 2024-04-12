Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 250,908 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 92.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250,908 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXRT. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,510,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 12.6% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 2,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NXRT opened at $32.45 on Friday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $49.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.28. The firm has a market cap of $836.24 million, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.12%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

