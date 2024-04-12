Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,591 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151,082 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,825,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 50,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,176,000 after acquiring an additional 14,856 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $446,400,000. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $340.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 59.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.16. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.01 and a fifty-two week high of $364.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $338.57 and a 200-day moving average of $318.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.23. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $805.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $51,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANSS. StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Sunday, April 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANSS

About ANSYS

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.