Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 19,513 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,229 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 19,513 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,683,867 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $721,301,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386,205 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,850,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,126,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of UBER traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.56. 3,822,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,593,293. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.27 billion, a PE ratio of 88.56, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.37.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.21.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

