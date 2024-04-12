Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,200 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 188,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.16% of C3.ai worth $5,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AI. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 8,111.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the second quarter valued at $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 117.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on C3.ai from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on C3.ai from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on C3.ai from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on C3.ai from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.91.

C3.ai Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AI traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.00. 2,144,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,447,173. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.79 and a 52 week high of $48.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.52.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.13. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 29.60% and a negative net margin of 95.21%. The business had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.92 million. Sell-side analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai Company Profile

(Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.