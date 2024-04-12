Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,900 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 370,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,498,000 after acquiring an additional 74,337 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,053,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,115,000 after acquiring an additional 49,980 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.05. 2,085,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,518,623. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $70.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.62 and a 1 year high of $90.37.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 509.75%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Bank of America raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 69,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $5,891,020.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,161,117.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 69,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $5,891,020.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,161,117.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 61,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total transaction of $5,172,857.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,948 shares in the company, valued at $4,863,575.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,371 shares of company stock valued at $19,505,099 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

