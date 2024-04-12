Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 634 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656,389 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 10.4% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,755,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,256,000 after acquiring an additional 446,483 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,617,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,115,000 after purchasing an additional 61,858 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 2.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,900,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,812,000 after purchasing an additional 96,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 9.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,204,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,257,000 after purchasing an additional 272,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAR traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.45. 530,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,045,401. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.97 and a fifty-two week high of $71.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 15.05%. As a group, analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Kurt Stoffel purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.62 per share, for a total transaction of $332,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,965.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.82.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

