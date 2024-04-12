Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,588 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $918,324,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544,151 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $710,519,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,262,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $3.02 on Friday, hitting $343.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,897,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,361. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $242.98 and a twelve month high of $348.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $339.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.57. The stock has a market cap of $112.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

