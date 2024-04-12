Perigon Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,536 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,881 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Effects LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 22,565 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $978,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,333,000. PFS Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,409,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on INTC. Mizuho lowered their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.48.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock traded down $1.28 on Friday, hitting $36.35. 22,041,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,325,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $153.69 billion, a PE ratio of 93.10, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.72 and its 200 day moving average is $42.26.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

