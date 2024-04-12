Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $4.72 Million Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $4,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in ResMed by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ResMed by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in ResMed by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in ResMed by 3.8% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on RMD shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on ResMed from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.20.

ResMed Stock Performance

RMD traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $187.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.01 and its 200-day moving average is $168.98. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.24 and a 52 week high of $243.52. The firm has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.67.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. ResMed had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.74%.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total transaction of $34,650.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total transaction of $34,650.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total value of $1,997,387.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,404 shares in the company, valued at $28,751,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,617. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Stories

